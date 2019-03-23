|
BOURKE, Anthony Robert (Tony) Passed away at home on Monday, 18th March, 2019 Aged 61 years Dearly loved dad of Steven (dec), Rachelle, Mick & Maddy and Alex. Adored poppy of Mitchell, Jackson, Kaleb, Grace and Max. Loving partner and best friend of Jenny. Stepdad of John, Amanda and Kristy and their extended family. Adored son of Margaret and partner Neville. Strong and supportive brother and brother-in-law of Verell & George, Christine & Rick, Mark & Lynelle and Joanne & Michael. Much loved by his many nephews and nieces. Loved nephew of Barry Turner. Relatives and friends of the late Tony Bourke are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service. Funeral Prayer's, commencing at 11.00 am, Friday, 29th March, 2019, in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Crown St, Tamworth, thence for burial in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth. "Best mate to Midgee" Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 23, 2019