BARTLETT, Anne Maree Passed away peacefully at home 27th June, 2019 Surrounded by her loving family Much loved and loving wife of Stewart. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dean & Tara, Joel & Kayla and Trent & Tash and very special "Nannie-Annie" of Alexis, Piper & Theo and Shaylee, Addison & Riley. Loving daughter of Geoff (dec'd) & Marie Wright and sister of Allan (dec'd) & Peter. Aged 61 Years The family and friends of ANNE are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Marius and Bourke Streets, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 4th July, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Australia A Donations Box will be available at the Church Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from June 29 to July 3, 2019