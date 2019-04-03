Home
BAILEY, Anne Died peacefully Sunday, the 31st of March, 2019 Aged 61 years Dearly loved daughter of Bev and Lindsay Bailey. Sister of Wendy, Susan, Robin and Peter. Relatives and friends of the late Anne Bailey are respectfully invited to attend her funeral in the Alston Chapel at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, located at 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth NSW 2340. The funeral will commence at 1pm on Friday 5th April, 2019. As per Anne's request, suggested attire is to be colourful. Let's celebrate it in colour. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made respectively to: the Animal Welfare League at the Tamworth branch, or at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 3, 2019
