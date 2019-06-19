|
|
DOWD, Alma Jean (known as Jean) Passed away peacefully at McKay Nursing Home, Tamworth on Tuesday 11th June 2019 in her 100th year plus 8 months. Beloved wife of Leo (dec'd) Treasured mother of Barbara & Terry and Ray (dec'd). Grandmother, Great Grandmother & Great Great Grandmother to many. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a funeral service for Jean at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Catholic Church, Tenterfield on Friday 21st June 2019, commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service interment will take place at Tenterfield Lawn Cemetery. Forever in our hearts (02) 6736 1137
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 19, 2019