ROACH, Allan Russell (Russell) Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness On Wednesday, 6th March, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearest husband and best friend of Clare. Much loved brother of Ken and Robert. Loved member of the Roach and Nixon families. Relatives and friends of the late Russell Roach are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 10.00am Tuesday, 12th March, 2019, at St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth, thence for burial in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. With Christ, which is better by far. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 9, 2019