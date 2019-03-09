Home
Services
Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan ROACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Russell ROACH

Notice Condolences

Allan Russell ROACH Notice
ROACH, Allan Russell (Russell) Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness On Wednesday, 6th March, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearest husband and best friend of Clare. Much loved brother of Ken and Robert. Loved member of the Roach and Nixon families. Relatives and friends of the late Russell Roach are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 10.00am Tuesday, 12th March, 2019, at St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth, thence for burial in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. With Christ, which is better by far. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.