SWAN, Alice Muriel "Moo" Passed away at Cottage Homes 15th June, 2019 Surrounded by family and friends Much loved wife of Darrel (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg & Vicki, Beth & Noel, Alison & Chris and Johnathon (dec'd). Adored Nanny of Fleur & Evie, Jamie & David (dec'd) and Jesse and great grandmother of Lincoln & Huxley, Lennox, Thomas & Xavier. Aged 86 Years The family and friends of ALICE - "MOO" are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside, Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Friday 21st June, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 19, 2019