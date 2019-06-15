|
SULLIVAN, Alfred Thomas "Alf" 10th June 2019 Peacefully at home after a long illness. Late of Corindi Beach, formerly of Tamworth. Beloved husband of Mirrian. Loving Dad of Margaret, John, Michelle, and Leigh. Loved father-in-law, Poppa to his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Fond brother to Jean, Florrie, and John (UK). Aged 83 Years Gone Golfing Alf's funeral service will be held on Monday, 17th June 2019 at the Uniting Church, Woolgoolga. Thence for private cremation. Coffs Harbour Ph. 6651 5007
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 15, 2019