Victor Rullis Funeral Services
132 High Street
COFFS HARBOUR , New South Wales 2450
02 66515007
Alfred Thomas "Alf" SULLIVAN

Notice Condolences

Alfred Thomas "Alf" SULLIVAN Notice
SULLIVAN, Alfred Thomas "Alf" 10th June 2019 Peacefully at home after a long illness. Late of Corindi Beach, formerly of Tamworth. Beloved husband of Mirrian. Loving Dad of Margaret, John, Michelle, and Leigh. Loved father-in-law, Poppa to his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Fond brother to Jean, Florrie, and John (UK). Aged 83 Years Gone Golfing Alf's funeral service will be held on Monday, 17th June 2019 at the Uniting Church, Woolgoolga. Thence for private cremation. Coffs Harbour Ph. 6651 5007



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 15, 2019
