Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Alexander John (Alec) BEVERIDGE

Notice Condolences

Alexander John (Alec) BEVERIDGE Notice
BEVERIDGE, Alexander John (Alec) Passed away peacefully at Moonby Age Care on Thursday 4th, April, 2019 Aged 88 years Dearly loved husband of Joyce (dec). Loved father & father-in-law of Sharyn & Peter Bubb. Much loved granddad of Deborah & Nathan, David & Cath. Loved great grand father of William, Benjamin, Hannah and Megan. Much loved brother and friend. Relatives and friends of the late Alec Beveridge are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service, a Graveside Service will commence at 11.00am, Thursday, 11th April, 2019, at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 9, 2019
