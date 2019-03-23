|
|
Alan Gordon King Proprietor of King's Jewellers, Tamworth, 1977-1983, Died peacefully on Monday 18th March Peter Cosgrove House RSL Retirement Village, Narrabeen Aged 93 years He is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Wynne, their two children Tony and Janet, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren The funeral for Mr King will be held Tuesday, 26th March, 1.30pm, Northern Suburbs Memorial Gardens, East Chapel. Afterwards at Skyline Lounge within the grounds. The Northern Suburbs Memorial Gardens and Crematorium is located at 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde NSW 2113. Ann Wilson Funerals, An Australian Company 844 Pittwater Road, Dee Why, 2099 (02) 9971 4224
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 23, 2019