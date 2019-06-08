Home
INMAN, Aidan Kevin Suddenly 30th May, 2019 Treasured son of Stephen & Kylie. Much loved brother of Liam. Loved grandson of Ray & Patty Pryor and Ivan & Una (dec'd) Inman. Aidan will be loved and remembered always by all members of the Pryor and Inman Families. Aged 21 Years The family and friends of AIDAN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Marius and Bourke Streets, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Wednesday 12th June 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Nundle Cemetery. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Rural Fire Service Tamworth Fire Control. A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 8, 2019
