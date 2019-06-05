|
|
BARRY, Adela Died peacefully Saturday, the 1st of June, 2019 Aged 91 years Dearly loved mother of Robert (dec), Krystyna, Michael (dec), Terry and Annette. Loving grandmother & great-grandmother. The smile on your face beams like a star. Your love, touch and kiss are never ever far. Angels took you to Heaven, You're resting in God's care, Still watching over us, Saying a little prayer. Relatives and friends of the late Adela Barry are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St. Nicholas' Catholic Church, 229 Marius Street Tamworth, after a Funeral Mass appointed to commence at 11.00am on Friday 7th June 2019. Thence for Cremation in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for the ongoing support of Friends of Nioka. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 5, 2019